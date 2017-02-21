Supper to support conservation
For folks who are hungry as a hunter and want to support local conservation efforts, the Kingdom of Callaway chapter of the National Wild Turkey Foundation is hosting its annual Hunting Heritage Banquet on Friday evening. "Colton's Steak House is sponsoring and catering the dinner," said John Burk, leader of the local chapter.
