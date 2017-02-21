Several cases passed through Callaway County circuit court
The following cases were heard Feb. 14 in the Circuit Court of Callaway County, Division III, Honorable Kevin Crane presiding: Malik Clark, 20, of Fulton, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Clark admitted he possessed approximately 15 grams of marijuana in 12 individually wrapped baggies when he was stopped for a traffic offense in March 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Add your comments below
Fulton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashley huff.. sister of loretta huff
|Wed
|Curious
|1
|Team Navigator (Sep '11)
|Feb 15
|Anom
|218
|Cremer Therapeutic Community Center (Jun '12)
|Feb 3
|Happy wife
|2
|Mexico, U.S. will partner with or without Trump...
|Feb 1
|Jgs
|3
|A fact check of Trump's first week in office
|Jan 30
|tomin cali
|1
|David LeSieur
|Dec '16
|BlankSistym
|1
|Tricia Yount
|Oct '16
|Rich in JC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fulton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC