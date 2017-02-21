Several cases passed through Callaway County circuit court

The following cases were heard Feb. 14 in the Circuit Court of Callaway County, Division III, Honorable Kevin Crane presiding: Malik Clark, 20, of Fulton, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Clark admitted he possessed approximately 15 grams of marijuana in 12 individually wrapped baggies when he was stopped for a traffic offense in March 2016.

