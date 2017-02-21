Settler's Award goes to Washington
Pastor Bobby Washington poses for a picture with his wife Ella Washington. Bobby Washington is this year's Kingdom of Callaway Supper Setter's Award recipient.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fulton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Team Navigator (Sep '11)
|Feb 15
|Anom
|218
|Cremer Therapeutic Community Center (Jun '12)
|Feb 3
|Happy wife
|2
|Mexico, U.S. will partner with or without Trump...
|Feb 1
|Jgs
|3
|A fact check of Trump's first week in office
|Jan 30
|tomin cali
|1
|Hotwife (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|uknsywy
|4
|David LeSieur
|Dec '16
|BlankSistym
|1
|Tricia Yount
|Oct '16
|Rich in JC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fulton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC