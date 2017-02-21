Police: FHS alarm was set off accidentally
While Tuesday's fire alarm at Fulton High School was purely an accidental pull, it offered a good opportunity to remind folks pulling one on purpose is against the law. "It could be a peace disturbance; it could be an internal discipline issue or possibly a more serious crime," Fulton Police Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fulton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexico is deliberately aiding illegal aliens | ... (Jul '14)
|4 hr
|Eduardo
|23
|Divorced 3/11/14
|9 hr
|Depressed in miss...
|1
|Ashley huff.. sister of loretta huff
|Feb 22
|Curious
|1
|Team Navigator (Sep '11)
|Feb 15
|Anom
|218
|Cremer Therapeutic Community Center (Jun '12)
|Feb 3
|Happy wife
|2
|Mexico, U.S. will partner with or without Trump...
|Feb 1
|Jgs
|3
|A fact check of Trump's first week in office
|Jan 30
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fulton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC