Patrol reports pair of injury wrecks
Missouri Highway Patrol reports show the crash occurred around 8:35 a.m. on U.S. 54 at County Road 318. Joe Davis, 31, of Fulton, was going east on County Road 318 and failed to stop at a stop sign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fulton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cremer Therapeutic Community Center (Jun '12)
|Feb 3
|Happy wife
|2
|Mexico, U.S. will partner with or without Trump...
|Feb 1
|Jgs
|3
|A fact check of Trump's first week in office
|Jan 30
|tomin cali
|1
|Hotwife (Apr '13)
|Jan 20
|uknsywy
|4
|Looking for stuff
|Jan 19
|Kimmykali24
|1
|Greg Marshall 1966-2016
|Jan 19
|Terry
|2
|i luv da blackman (Nov '15)
|Jan 18
|Tyreece
|31
Find what you want!
Search Fulton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC