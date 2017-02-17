Link About It: Sir Winston Churchill'...

Link About It: Sir Winston Churchill's Musings on Alien Life

From a recently discovered essay, drafted in the 1939 by Sir Winston Churchill, it has been revealed that in addition to being kept up to date on all scientific research of the time, the revered politician also mused on the existence of extraterrestrial life. Churchill believed that because of the vastness of the universe, there must be many suns with many planets that could potentially house life.

