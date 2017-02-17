Link About It: Joynout's X-Shaped Day...

Link About It: Joynout's X-Shaped Daydreaming Seat

Inspired by the infinity symbol, Daydream is an x-shaped seat designed by Tel Aviv- and Milan-based Joynout and produced in Italy. Employing minimalism, bright colors and sculptural sensibilities, the seat has been imagined to allow for one or two people to relax in an inclined position, legs extending outward and upward.

