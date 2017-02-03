Lengthy Fulton standoff ends in arrest
Thursday evening's standoff situation in Callaway County could have ended differently if not for the patience of everyone involved, said Maj. Roger Rice of the Fulton Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fulton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cremer Therapeutic Community Center (Jun '12)
|1 hr
|Happy wife
|2
|Mexico, U.S. will partner with or without Trump...
|Wed
|Jgs
|3
|A fact check of Trump's first week in office
|Jan 30
|tomin cali
|1
|Hotwife (Apr '13)
|Jan 20
|uknsywy
|4
|Looking for stuff
|Jan 19
|Kimmykali24
|1
|Greg Marshall 1966-2016
|Jan 19
|Terry
|2
|i luv da blackman (Nov '15)
|Jan 18
|Tyreece
|31
Find what you want!
Search Fulton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC