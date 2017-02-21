Job Center to open soon
Shane Moriarity, project manager for Central Region Workforce Investment Board, gives a tour to community leaders Friday at the Missouri Job Center office, 510 Market St. next door to the Callaway Chamber of Commerce. "Word's already out on the street," said Tamara Fitzpatrick, executive director of the Callaway Chamber of Commerce.
Fulton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Team Navigator (Sep '11)
|Feb 15
|Anom
|218
|Cremer Therapeutic Community Center (Jun '12)
|Feb 3
|Happy wife
|2
|Mexico, U.S. will partner with or without Trump...
|Feb 1
|Jgs
|3
|A fact check of Trump's first week in office
|Jan 30
|tomin cali
|1
|Hotwife (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|uknsywy
|4
|David LeSieur
|Dec '16
|BlankSistym
|1
|Tricia Yount
|Oct '16
|Rich in JC
|1
