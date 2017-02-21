Job Center to open soon

Job Center to open soon

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fulton Sun

Shane Moriarity, project manager for Central Region Workforce Investment Board, gives a tour to community leaders Friday at the Missouri Job Center office, 510 Market St. next door to the Callaway Chamber of Commerce. "Word's already out on the street," said Tamara Fitzpatrick, executive director of the Callaway Chamber of Commerce.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fulton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Team Navigator (Sep '11) Feb 15 Anom 218
Cremer Therapeutic Community Center (Jun '12) Feb 3 Happy wife 2
News Mexico, U.S. will partner with or without Trump... Feb 1 Jgs 3
News A fact check of Trump's first week in office Jan 30 tomin cali 1
Hotwife (Apr '13) Jan '17 uknsywy 4
David LeSieur Dec '16 BlankSistym 1
Tricia Yount Oct '16 Rich in JC 1
See all Fulton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fulton Forum Now

Fulton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fulton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Fulton, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,978 • Total comments across all topics: 279,057,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC