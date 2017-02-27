Get ready for Pancake Day

Get ready for Pancake Day

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 26 Read more: Fulton Sun

Also known as Fat Tuesday, Pancake Day, or Mardi Gras, Shrove Tuesday is a religious celebration just before the start of Lent. Rev. Marshall Crossnoe, the vicar at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Portland and St. Albans' in Fulton, said the roots of Shrove Tuesday has to do with church denominations that celebrate Lent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fulton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Divorced 3/11/14 Mon Stephanie 2
Team Navigator (Sep '11) Mon Reality Check 219
News Mexico is deliberately aiding illegal aliens | ... (Jul '14) Feb 25 Eduardo 23
Ashley huff.. sister of loretta huff Feb 22 Curious 1
Cremer Therapeutic Community Center (Jun '12) Feb 3 Happy wife 2
News Mexico, U.S. will partner with or without Trump... Feb 1 Jgs 3
David LeSieur Dec '16 BlankSistym 1
See all Fulton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fulton Forum Now

Fulton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fulton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Fulton, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,579 • Total comments across all topics: 279,225,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC