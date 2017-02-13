Fulton woman supplies tempting sweet ...

Fulton woman supplies tempting sweet treats

Thursday Feb 9

Diane Branch, owner of Sweet Temptations candy shop in Fulton, creates turtles with sugar-free chocolate for a special-request customer. She's been running the shop for 12 years, sometimes assisted by her daughter, Melanie.

Fulton, MO

