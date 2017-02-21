Fulton man killed in accident

Fulton man killed in accident

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Fulton Sun

Highway Patrol troopers reported Cory L. Barnes, 25, of Fulton, was not wearing a safety device when he died in a the two-car accident in the southbound lanes. Another person, Kevin M. King, 46, of Byhalia, Mississippi, was seriously injured and also not wearing a seat belt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fulton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ashley huff.. sister of loretta huff 1 hr Curious 1
Team Navigator (Sep '11) Feb 15 Anom 218
Cremer Therapeutic Community Center (Jun '12) Feb 3 Happy wife 2
News Mexico, U.S. will partner with or without Trump... Feb 1 Jgs 3
News A fact check of Trump's first week in office Jan 30 tomin cali 1
Hotwife (Apr '13) Jan '17 uknsywy 4
David LeSieur Dec '16 BlankSistym 1
See all Fulton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fulton Forum Now

Fulton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fulton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
 

Fulton, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,752 • Total comments across all topics: 279,077,477

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC