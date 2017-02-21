Fulton man killed in accident
Highway Patrol troopers reported Cory L. Barnes, 25, of Fulton, was not wearing a safety device when he died in a the two-car accident in the southbound lanes. Another person, Kevin M. King, 46, of Byhalia, Mississippi, was seriously injured and also not wearing a seat belt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fulton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashley huff.. sister of loretta huff
|1 hr
|Curious
|1
|Team Navigator (Sep '11)
|Feb 15
|Anom
|218
|Cremer Therapeutic Community Center (Jun '12)
|Feb 3
|Happy wife
|2
|Mexico, U.S. will partner with or without Trump...
|Feb 1
|Jgs
|3
|A fact check of Trump's first week in office
|Jan 30
|tomin cali
|1
|Hotwife (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|uknsywy
|4
|David LeSieur
|Dec '16
|BlankSistym
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fulton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC