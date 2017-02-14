Four arrested, drug charges filed

Four arrested, drug charges filed

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fulton Sun

Four Callaway County residents were arrested over the weekend after a narcotics search warrant was executed by the Callaway County Sheriff's Office, the LANEG Drug Task Force and the Mustang Drug Task Force. Lori A. Dodson, 53, of Mokane: Felony possession for a controlled substance, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and possess under 10 grams of marijuana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fulton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Team Navigator (Sep '11) Feb 10 Liz ducey 216
Cremer Therapeutic Community Center (Jun '12) Feb 3 Happy wife 2
News Mexico, U.S. will partner with or without Trump... Feb 1 Jgs 3
News A fact check of Trump's first week in office Jan 30 tomin cali 1
Hotwife (Apr '13) Jan 20 uknsywy 4
Looking for stuff Jan 19 Kimmykali24 1
David LeSieur Dec '16 BlankSistym 1
See all Fulton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fulton Forum Now

Fulton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fulton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
 

Fulton, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,861 • Total comments across all topics: 278,871,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC