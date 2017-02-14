Four arrested, drug charges filed

Four Callaway County residents were arrested over the weekend after a narcotics search warrant was executed by the Callaway County Sheriff's Office, the LANEG Drug Task Force and the Mustang Drug Task Force. Lori A. Dodson, 53, of Mokane: Felony possession for a controlled substance, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and possess under 10 grams of marijuana.

