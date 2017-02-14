Four arrested, drug charges filed
Four Callaway County residents were arrested over the weekend after a narcotics search warrant was executed by the Callaway County Sheriff's Office, the LANEG Drug Task Force and the Mustang Drug Task Force. Lori A. Dodson, 53, of Mokane: Felony possession for a controlled substance, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and possess under 10 grams of marijuana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.
Add your comments below
Fulton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Team Navigator (Sep '11)
|Feb 10
|Liz ducey
|216
|Cremer Therapeutic Community Center (Jun '12)
|Feb 3
|Happy wife
|2
|Mexico, U.S. will partner with or without Trump...
|Feb 1
|Jgs
|3
|A fact check of Trump's first week in office
|Jan 30
|tomin cali
|1
|Hotwife (Apr '13)
|Jan 20
|uknsywy
|4
|Looking for stuff
|Jan 19
|Kimmykali24
|1
|David LeSieur
|Dec '16
|BlankSistym
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fulton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC