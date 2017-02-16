Flowers for Valentines
The delivery drivers for Fulton flower shop Unique Designs were up early Tuesday morning, preparing to drop off flowers for Valentine's Day to unsuspecting people around Callaway County. With vases full of roses and many heart-shaped balloons, drivers loaded up and were sent in different directions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.
Add your comments below
Fulton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Team Navigator (Sep '11)
|Wed
|Anom
|218
|Cremer Therapeutic Community Center (Jun '12)
|Feb 3
|Happy wife
|2
|Mexico, U.S. will partner with or without Trump...
|Feb 1
|Jgs
|3
|A fact check of Trump's first week in office
|Jan 30
|tomin cali
|1
|Hotwife (Apr '13)
|Jan 20
|uknsywy
|4
|Looking for stuff
|Jan 19
|Kimmykali24
|1
|David LeSieur
|Dec '16
|BlankSistym
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fulton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC