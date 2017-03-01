Fire investigation underway at mid-Missouri sheltered workshop
The Missouri Division of Fire Safety responds to a fire at a shelter workshop west of Columbia in Callaway County Tuesday morning. According to the Department of Public Safety, crews responded to the Kingdom Project Incorporated in the 2600 block North Bluff Street in Fulton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fulton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mulatto's are ugly (Jul '12)
|Wed
|Loveallraces
|21
|Divorced 3/11/14
|Feb 27
|Stephanie
|2
|Team Navigator (Sep '11)
|Feb 27
|Reality Check
|219
|Mexico is deliberately aiding illegal aliens | ... (Jul '14)
|Feb 25
|Eduardo
|23
|Ashley huff.. sister of loretta huff
|Feb 22
|Curious
|1
|Cremer Therapeutic Community Center (Jun '12)
|Feb 3
|Happy wife
|2
|David LeSieur
|Dec '16
|BlankSistym
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fulton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC