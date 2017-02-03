February's dry, windy days are creating perfect conditions for wild land fires to spread
Fulton Fire Chief Todd Farley said January and February's lack of precipitation, low humidity, windy days and dormant grass are turning Callaway County into a tinder box. "Sometimes February becomes, surprisingly, a very dry season," Farley said.
