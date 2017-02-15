London: Even as he was preparing for the biggest struggle of his life, leading Britain in its fight against Nazi Germany, Winston Churchill had something else on his mind: extraterrestrials. In a newly unearthed essay sent to his publisher on October 16, 1939 - just weeks after Britain entered World War II and Churchill became part of the wartime cabinet - he was pondering the likelihood of life on other planets.

