Appeals court to hear Buescher case in Fulton
Oral arguments before the Missouri Court of Appeals in the highly publicized case of property owner Barbara Buescher vs. Jefferson City are scheduled for April 5 in the mock courtroom at the Legal Studies Department at William Woods University in Fulton, the News Tribune learned Wednesday. The city first sued Buescher on June 18, 2015, alleging multiple violations of the municipal building code on properties Buescher owns in the historic East Capitol Avenue neighborhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Add your comments below
Fulton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashley huff.. sister of loretta huff
|6 hr
|Curious
|1
|Team Navigator (Sep '11)
|Feb 15
|Anom
|218
|Cremer Therapeutic Community Center (Jun '12)
|Feb 3
|Happy wife
|2
|Mexico, U.S. will partner with or without Trump...
|Feb 1
|Jgs
|3
|A fact check of Trump's first week in office
|Jan 30
|tomin cali
|1
|Hotwife (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|uknsywy
|4
|David LeSieur
|Dec '16
|BlankSistym
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fulton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC