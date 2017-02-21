Appeals court to hear Buescher case i...

Appeals court to hear Buescher case in Fulton

Read more: News Tribune

Oral arguments before the Missouri Court of Appeals in the highly publicized case of property owner Barbara Buescher vs. Jefferson City are scheduled for April 5 in the mock courtroom at the Legal Studies Department at William Woods University in Fulton, the News Tribune learned Wednesday. The city first sued Buescher on June 18, 2015, alleging multiple violations of the municipal building code on properties Buescher owns in the historic East Capitol Avenue neighborhood.

