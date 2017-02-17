A newly discovered Churchill essay on aliens is a timely reminder of the dangers facing life on E...
Buried within the archives of a museum in Missouri, an essay on the search alien life has come to light, 78 years after it was penned. Written on the brink of the second world war, its unlikely author is the political leader Winston Churchill.
