Wrangling suspects all in a day's work

Wrangling suspects all in a day's work

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 29 Read more: Fulton Sun

John Johnson of Fulton has been a bail bondsman for 21 years. While the job can be challenging, he said he would never be quick to trade it for another career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fulton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A fact check of Trump's first week in office Mon tomin cali 1
Hotwife (Apr '13) Jan 20 uknsywy 4
Looking for stuff Jan 19 Kimmykali24 1
News Greg Marshall 1966-2016 Jan 19 Terry 2
i luv da blackman (Nov '15) Jan 18 Tyreece 31
David LeSieur Dec '16 BlankSistym 1
Tricia Yount Oct '16 Rich in JC 1
See all Fulton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fulton Forum Now

Fulton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fulton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Fulton, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,487 • Total comments across all topics: 278,442,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC