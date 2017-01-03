Who needs a safe space?
Rupa Kumari, who works at the Center for Faith and Service, takes advantage of the building's comfy couches to do some studying. The Center in Fulton serves as a space where students can relax together, regardless of religion, sexual orientation, nationality or political affiliation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fulton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i luv da blackman (Nov '15)
|Jan 8
|Rick
|26
|Do you think Kevin Crane should be sent to jail? (Nov '13)
|Jan 3
|Plantiff
|37
|Osage County prosecutor dismisses cases due to ...
|Dec 27
|stephen w justice
|1
|Mizzou Sucks
|Dec 21
|Long Island Liberal
|3
|David LeSieur
|Dec 16
|BlankSistym
|1
|Tricia Yount
|Oct '16
|Rich in JC
|1
|Info on Faye and Bobby Fletcher
|Sep '16
|Wva304
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fulton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC