Two killed in wrong-way crash on US 54

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Fulton Sun

A major crash team is investigating a fatal two-car wreck reported early Wednesday, trying to determine why one of the drivers was on the wrong side of U.S. 54. Two Callaway County men were pronounced dead at the scene of a highway accident reported at 12:22 a.m. Wednesday. "The crash team will work on the why," said Sgt.

