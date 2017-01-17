Stay safe in the storm

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Fulton Sun

A Fresh Sides food truck sits prepositioned in Fulton to help hungry children in event of ice storm power outages. With predicted ice threatening to make roads dangerous and possibly cut off power in Callaway County, many residents are hoping to simply hunker down for the weekend.

