Shelter staying open, here's how to help

Shelter staying open, here's how to help

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 15 Read more: Fulton Sun

By early Friday, nearly all of Callaway County had announced plans to shut down in anticipation of the predicted ice storm. Schools cancelled classes, and city halls and county government also closed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fulton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Greg Marshall 1966-2016 5 hr Terry 2
i luv da blackman (Nov '15) Wed Tyreece 31
Poll Do you think Kevin Crane should be sent to jail? (Nov '13) Jan 3 Plantiff 37
News Osage County prosecutor dismisses cases due to ... Dec 27 stephen w justice 1
David LeSieur Dec '16 BlankSistym 1
Tricia Yount Oct '16 Rich in JC 1
Info on Faye and Bobby Fletcher Sep '16 Wva304 1
See all Fulton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fulton Forum Now

Fulton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fulton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Fulton, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,274 • Total comments across all topics: 278,067,390

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC