Route J roadwork to cause closure Wednesday
On Wednesday, State Route J south of Fulton will be closed for several hours during routine roadwork. Workers will be replacing a cross pipe that runs under the road between Route H and Callaway County Road 328.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fulton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hotwife (Apr '13)
|Jan 20
|uknsywy
|4
|Looking for stuff
|Jan 19
|Kimmykali24
|1
|Greg Marshall 1966-2016
|Jan 19
|Terry
|2
|i luv da blackman (Nov '15)
|Jan 18
|Tyreece
|31
|David LeSieur
|Dec '16
|BlankSistym
|1
|Tricia Yount
|Oct '16
|Rich in JC
|1
|Info on Faye and Bobby Fletcher
|Sep '16
|Wva304
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fulton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC