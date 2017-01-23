Repair work to close one lane of U.S. 54 in Callaway County
Maintenance will close one westbound lane of U.S. 54 at the Richland Creek bridge in Fulton. The lane closure will take place from 7 a.m. Wednesday until 10 a.m. Friday.
