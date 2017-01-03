New playground at MSD opening
A ribbon-cutting ceremony to open this playground, at the Missouri School for the Deaf in Fulton, will be at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. Cold weather postponed the event for a week.
