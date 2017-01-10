NCMC Women Pick Up Road Win

The North Central Missouri College women's basketball team opened the year with a road win in Fulton on Sunday, topping William Woods University 81-66. Kendey Eaton had 19 points and five assists to pace the Lady Pirates, who also got 14 points, 13 rebounds, four steals and three assists from Saraha SLamp.

