NCMC Women Pick Up Road Win
The North Central Missouri College women's basketball team opened the year with a road win in Fulton on Sunday, topping William Woods University 81-66. Kendey Eaton had 19 points and five assists to pace the Lady Pirates, who also got 14 points, 13 rebounds, four steals and three assists from Saraha SLamp.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trenton Republican-Times.
Add your comments below
Fulton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i luv da blackman (Nov '15)
|Sun
|Rick
|26
|Do you think Kevin Crane should be sent to jail? (Nov '13)
|Jan 3
|Plantiff
|37
|Osage County prosecutor dismisses cases due to ...
|Dec 27
|stephen w justice
|1
|Mizzou Sucks
|Dec 21
|Long Island Liberal
|3
|David LeSieur
|Dec 16
|BlankSistym
|1
|Tricia Yount
|Oct '16
|Rich in JC
|1
|Info on Faye and Bobby Fletcher
|Sep '16
|Wva304
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fulton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC