Inmates donate vegetables to SERVE
A food pantry at SERVE Inc. in Fulton received 1,218 pounds of food grown last summer at the Fulton Reception and Diagnostic Center. "It's just one of the many ways that our food pantry is supported, through local efforts and generosity," said Steve Mallinckrodt, executive director at SERVE.
