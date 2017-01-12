Fulton man charged with drug dealing

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Fulton Sun

Officers pulled Maddox over early Tuesday morning in the 400 block of West Dunklin Street for failing to signal, according to a Jefferson City Police statement. Maddox consented to search of the vehicle, and officers found several items of drug paraphernalia - a packet of new pill bags, scale calibration weights, a counterfeit pen and a large amount of cash.

