Fulton man charged with drug dealing
Officers pulled Maddox over early Tuesday morning in the 400 block of West Dunklin Street for failing to signal, according to a Jefferson City Police statement. Maddox consented to search of the vehicle, and officers found several items of drug paraphernalia - a packet of new pill bags, scale calibration weights, a counterfeit pen and a large amount of cash.
