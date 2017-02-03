Disc golf charity rounds planned
For the last couple of years, members of the Fulton Disc Golf Club have braved the cold to feed the hungry during their annual Ice Bowl. Other charity-minded disc golf enthusiasts and newbies are welcome to join them for the third annual event Feb. 11, club President Alan Combs said.
