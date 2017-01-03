Callaway YMCA holds first Hot Cocoa Hustle 5K
Runners and walkers brave freezing temperatures in Fulton to participate in the first Hot Cocoa Hustle 5K, held Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 by the YMCA of Callaway County. The race was sponsored by businesses from around Fulton, and the hot cocoa was provided by Fresh Ideas, the company that operates the William Woods University dining hall.
