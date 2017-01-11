Callaway County luminaries recognized

Callaway County luminaries recognized

Read more: Fulton Sun

Garry, left, and Rebekah Vaught, center, received the evening's highest honor, the JH Atkinson Award; Marty Martin-Forman, right, announced. Tuesday evening's Callaway Chamber of Commerce dinner saw local business leaders and luminaries gathering to enjoy good food and socialization.

