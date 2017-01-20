Art In The Library Will Feature The W...

Art In The Library Will Feature The Works Of Rev. Suzanne Wagner

"Visions in Art" opens at the Case Memorial Library, 176 Tyler City Road during the month of February 2017 featuring the work of Rev. Suzanne E. Wagner, natural science artist in watercolor and colored pencil.

