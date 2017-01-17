A firm believer: Community leader holds true to his passion
This is the desk where everything happens for Mike Westerfield, executive vice president for Academic Affairs at William Woods University. He stepped down last week as president of the board for the Callaway Chamber and was presented with the Leadership Award for his efforts for the Chamber and community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.
Add your comments below
Fulton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hotwife (Apr '13)
|14 hr
|uknsywy
|4
|Looking for stuff
|Thu
|Kimmykali24
|1
|Greg Marshall 1966-2016
|Thu
|Terry
|2
|i luv da blackman (Nov '15)
|Jan 18
|Tyreece
|31
|Do you think Kevin Crane should be sent to jail? (Nov '13)
|Jan 3
|Plantiff
|37
|David LeSieur
|Dec '16
|BlankSistym
|1
|Tricia Yount
|Oct '16
|Rich in JC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fulton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC