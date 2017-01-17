4 arrested in Auxvasse
Four Callaway County individuals were arrested in Auxvasse after Callaway County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call Jan. 17 about a theft, Lt. Curtis Hall said in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fulton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hotwife (Apr '13)
|Fri
|uknsywy
|4
|Looking for stuff
|Thu
|Kimmykali24
|1
|Greg Marshall 1966-2016
|Jan 19
|Terry
|2
|i luv da blackman (Nov '15)
|Jan 18
|Tyreece
|31
|Do you think Kevin Crane should be sent to jail? (Nov '13)
|Jan 3
|Plantiff
|37
|David LeSieur
|Dec '16
|BlankSistym
|1
|Tricia Yount
|Oct '16
|Rich in JC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fulton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC