Stolen Fulton vehicle recovered after shots fired in Colorado
A couple connected to a crime in Missouri was taken into custody Wednesday in Colorado after they were accused of shooting at law enforcement officers. According to Commander Mark Morlock of the Teller County Sheriff's office, about 1 p.m. Wednesday, officers from the Cripple Creek Police Department in Colorado tried to stop a stolen vehicle.
