Our House fundraiser: Take two
Callaway County resident Denton Kurtz and others peruse the offerings at the Our House Silent Auction this week, raising funds to support the homeless shelters and their services in Fulton. When last weekend's ice and cold shut down the annual Our House dinner and silent auction - the organization's main fundraising event - a back-up plan was made.
Fulton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mizzou Sucks
|Dec 21
|Long Island Liberal
|3
|i luv da blackman (Nov '15)
|Dec 20
|Kareem
|16
|David LeSieur
|Dec 16
|BlankSistym
|1
|Recipe for BBQ Kwiki's (served at Dairy Pride) (Nov '10)
|Dec 13
|dwilson
|21
|Crazy homewreckers (Jan '16)
|Dec 6
|Robin fouts
|49
|Where the Hell is Charlie Bell? (Jan '13)
|Nov '16
|Pie pan
|4
|Tricia Yount
|Oct '16
|Rich in JC
|1
