Officers busy with pair of accidents, drunken driver

A three-vehicle wreck Sunday on an Interstate 70 exit ramp at the Kingdom City exit left two Columbia residents with minor injuries. According to a state police trooper report, the accident was reported at 2:26 p.m. Two vehicles, a 2001 Mercury Mountaineer driven by James P. Davis, 34, of Columbia, and a 2009 Chevy Impala driven by Stephanie M. Bonney, 53, of Mexico, were stopped at a red traffic light.

