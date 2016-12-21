Missouri Job Center brings new resour...

Missouri Job Center brings new resources to employers and job-seekers

Michael Fooks, left, incoming director of the soon-to-be-established Fulton Missouri Job Center, and Shane Moriarity, project manager at the Central Workforce Development Board, address members of the city council Tuesday night. Job seekers in Callaway County will soon have a new tool to aid them, thanks to a branch of the Missouri Job Center set to open in Fulton in January.

