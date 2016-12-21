Missouri Job Center brings new resources to employers and job-seekers
Michael Fooks, left, incoming director of the soon-to-be-established Fulton Missouri Job Center, and Shane Moriarity, project manager at the Central Workforce Development Board, address members of the city council Tuesday night. Job seekers in Callaway County will soon have a new tool to aid them, thanks to a branch of the Missouri Job Center set to open in Fulton in January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.
Add your comments below
Fulton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mizzou Sucks
|Wed
|Long Island Liberal
|3
|i luv da blackman (Nov '15)
|Tue
|Kareem
|16
|David LeSieur
|Dec 16
|BlankSistym
|1
|Recipe for BBQ Kwiki's (served at Dairy Pride) (Nov '10)
|Dec 13
|dwilson
|21
|Crazy homewreckers (Jan '16)
|Dec 6
|Robin fouts
|49
|Where the Hell is Charlie Bell? (Jan '13)
|Nov 22
|Pie pan
|4
|Tricia Yount
|Oct '16
|Rich in JC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fulton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC