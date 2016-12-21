'Kidnapped' Santa home for Christmas
During one of Santa's rare moments out of his captors' grasp, he visited the Berlin Wall monument at Westminster College in Fulton. After adventures and misadventures all over the Fulton area, firefighter Steve Knowles' kidnapped Santa Claus is safely home in time for Christmas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fulton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Osage County prosecutor dismisses cases due to ...
|9 hr
|stephen w justice
|1
|Mizzou Sucks
|Dec 21
|Long Island Liberal
|3
|i luv da blackman (Nov '15)
|Dec 20
|Kareem
|16
|David LeSieur
|Dec 16
|BlankSistym
|1
|Recipe for BBQ Kwiki's (served at Dairy Pride) (Nov '10)
|Dec 13
|dwilson
|21
|Crazy homewreckers (Jan '16)
|Dec 6
|Robin fouts
|49
|Where the Hell is Charlie Bell? (Jan '13)
|Nov '16
|Pie pan
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fulton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC