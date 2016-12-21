Greenway Park faces a recycling overf...

Greenway Park faces a recycling overflow after Kingdom Project closing

The shuttering of Kingdom Projects Inc.'s recycling program left more than one city government scrambling for a replacement recycling provider. As previously reported, Fulton plans on hauling residents' recyclables to Jefferson City for the time being.

