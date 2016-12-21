Fulton musician released holiday CD
Look out Frank Sinatra and Mariah Carey - there is a new album this season that is taking Fulton by storm. Juanita Heider's new Christmas CD, "Prince of Peace," is making waves in the Brick District with its unique sound and original songs, all of which are played on the hammered dulcimer.
