Fulton man faces multiple charges
A Fulton man charged with second degree domestic assault, first degree robbery and armed criminal action has been arrested after alluding law enforcement for over a month. On Nov. 10, the Callaway County Sheriff's Department responded to a domestic disturbance call at the 109000 block of State Road AA and learned Robert M. Allison III, 28, had allegedly attacked two family members and stolen some prescription medication before fleeing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.
Add your comments below
Fulton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mizzou Sucks
|Wed
|Long Island Liberal
|3
|i luv da blackman (Nov '15)
|Tue
|Kareem
|16
|David LeSieur
|Dec 16
|BlankSistym
|1
|Recipe for BBQ Kwiki's (served at Dairy Pride) (Nov '10)
|Dec 13
|dwilson
|21
|Crazy homewreckers (Jan '16)
|Dec 6
|Robin fouts
|49
|Where the Hell is Charlie Bell? (Jan '13)
|Nov 22
|Pie pan
|4
|Tricia Yount
|Oct '16
|Rich in JC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fulton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC