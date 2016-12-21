Fulton man faces multiple charges

A Fulton man charged with second degree domestic assault, first degree robbery and armed criminal action has been arrested after alluding law enforcement for over a month. On Nov. 10, the Callaway County Sheriff's Department responded to a domestic disturbance call at the 109000 block of State Road AA and learned Robert M. Allison III, 28, had allegedly attacked two family members and stolen some prescription medication before fleeing.

