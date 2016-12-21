Fulton area man arrested for possessing firearm
A Fulton man with a felonious past was arrested on multiple charges this week, according to Sgt. Curtis Hall of the Callaway County Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fulton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mizzou Sucks
|Wed
|Long Island Liberal
|3
|i luv da blackman (Nov '15)
|Tue
|Kareem
|16
|David LeSieur
|Dec 16
|BlankSistym
|1
|Recipe for BBQ Kwiki's (served at Dairy Pride) (Nov '10)
|Dec 13
|dwilson
|21
|Crazy homewreckers (Jan '16)
|Dec 6
|Robin fouts
|49
|Where the Hell is Charlie Bell? (Jan '13)
|Nov 22
|Pie pan
|4
|Tricia Yount
|Oct '16
|Rich in JC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fulton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC