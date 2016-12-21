Disc golf tournament set for New Year's Day
Joe Douglas, a regular disc golfer in Fulton, plays a hole at the Veterans Park disc golf course. The New Year's Day tournament will take place at the Greenway Park in Holts Summit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fulton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i luv da blackman (Nov '15)
|7 hr
|Kareem
|23
|Osage County prosecutor dismisses cases due to ...
|Dec 27
|stephen w justice
|1
|Mizzou Sucks
|Dec 21
|Long Island Liberal
|3
|David LeSieur
|Dec 16
|BlankSistym
|1
|Recipe for BBQ Kwiki's (served at Dairy Pride) (Nov '10)
|Dec 13
|dwilson
|21
|Crazy homewreckers (Jan '16)
|Dec 6
|Robin fouts
|49
|Tricia Yount
|Oct '16
|Rich in JC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fulton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC