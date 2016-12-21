Capitol security to tighten
Gov.-elect Eric Greitens has requested new and enhanced security measures for the Missouri Capitol, including the installation of X-ray machines and metal detectors. "Our new governor asked for these machines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fulton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mizzou Sucks
|Dec 21
|Long Island Liberal
|3
|i luv da blackman (Nov '15)
|Dec 20
|Kareem
|16
|David LeSieur
|Dec 16
|BlankSistym
|1
|Recipe for BBQ Kwiki's (served at Dairy Pride) (Nov '10)
|Dec 13
|dwilson
|21
|Crazy homewreckers (Jan '16)
|Dec 6
|Robin fouts
|49
|Where the Hell is Charlie Bell? (Jan '13)
|Nov '16
|Pie pan
|4
|Tricia Yount
|Oct '16
|Rich in JC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fulton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC