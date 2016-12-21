Callaway Singers give spirited Christmas performance
Members of the 50-strong Callaway Singers group launch into their first song at their 2016 Christmas performance. Half of the donated funds from the audience will go to charity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fulton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mizzou Sucks
|Wed
|Long Island Liberal
|3
|i luv da blackman (Nov '15)
|Tue
|Kareem
|16
|David LeSieur
|Dec 16
|BlankSistym
|1
|Recipe for BBQ Kwiki's (served at Dairy Pride) (Nov '10)
|Dec 13
|dwilson
|21
|Crazy homewreckers (Jan '16)
|Dec 6
|Robin fouts
|49
|Where the Hell is Charlie Bell? (Jan '13)
|Nov 22
|Pie pan
|4
|Tricia Yount
|Oct '16
|Rich in JC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fulton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC