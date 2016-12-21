Callaway residents remember Pearl Harbor
Virgil "Jack" McBride, who served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, recounts his memories to Kingdom of Callaway Historical Society board member Susan Krumm. On the 75th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor, two Callaway County residents came to the Kingdom of Callaway Historical Society to record their memories of that day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.
Add your comments below
Fulton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mizzou Sucks
|Wed
|Long Island Liberal
|3
|i luv da blackman (Nov '15)
|Tue
|Kareem
|16
|David LeSieur
|Dec 16
|BlankSistym
|1
|Recipe for BBQ Kwiki's (served at Dairy Pride) (Nov '10)
|Dec 13
|dwilson
|21
|Crazy homewreckers (Jan '16)
|Dec 6
|Robin fouts
|49
|Where the Hell is Charlie Bell? (Jan '13)
|Nov 22
|Pie pan
|4
|Tricia Yount
|Oct '16
|Rich in JC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fulton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC