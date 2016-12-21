Adams remains jailed on attempted murder of officer charges

A man accused of stealing a vehicle Dec. 18 in Fulton, then used it in an attempt to flee officers Dec. 21 in Colorado, remained in jail there Thursday. According to jail records from Teller County, Colorado, Austen Ray Adams, 26, continues to be held on charges of first-degree murder of a peace officer - criminal attempt , aggravated motor theft and vehicular eluding.

